Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, hosted University of Louisville President Dr. Kim Schatzel in Manchester yesterday to meet with UofL interns on rotation at the Red Bird Dental Clinic. UofL partnered with the clinic in 2017 and is now rotating dental students into this remote area of the commonwealth serving Clay, Bell, and Leslie counties four days a week.
“UofL plays a vital role in preparing future dentists to serve patients throughout the Commonwealth and beyond. I am so proud of the work that our dental students are doing at the Red Bird Clinic, filling a need that would likely be unmet without them,” said Schatzel. “This partnership is truly beneficial to all involved. Our students enrich their educational experience, and the residents of southeastern Kentucky receive exceptional care.”
Red Bird Mission, Inc. and Red Bird Clinic, Inc. have served those in the Appalachian Mountains since 1921. The Red Bird Clinic, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves disadvantaged counties in what is known as a “Promise Zone.” Those zones are high-poverty communities where the federal government partners with local leaders to increase economic activity, improve educational opportunities, leverage private investment, reduce violent crime, enhance public health, and address other community priorities. The clinic provides complete services for approximately 600 patients annually.
“This educational partnership is making a significant difference in the health and lives of so many families in some of the commonwealth’s most economically depressed areas,” said Stivers. “A rich internship opportunity for UofL students means quality dentistry and improved opportunities for many in the region.”
Stivers and Schatzel were also able to see Clay County High School expansion developments totaling over $50 million from bonding, savings construction account, and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. These improvements also included renovating Manchester Elementary, its Tiger Stadium, the grandstand, adding an artificial turf field, and updating the athletic complex. New baseball and softball stadiums were added. The project also includes the renovation of Bobby Keith Gymnasium, a museum area, auditorium, and campus technology area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.