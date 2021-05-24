The Path to Organic Certification on a Diversified Vegetable Farm Virtual Farmer Field Day
Old Homeplace Farm, Oneida KY via Zoom
June 2, 2021, 2pm ET
Maggie Bowling of Old Homeplace Farm is no stranger to vegetable production and the business of farming. Growing up on her parents’ organic farm and marrying into a pastured livestock operation, Maggie launched her vegetable production in 2014. Since then, Maggie has dialed in her production systems; her vegetable CSA, online store, local delivery, and restaurant sales are running smoothly; and she's transitioning the operation to Certified Organic status. Yet she’s quick to point out that she still considers herself on the beginning farmer continuum. Join the Organic Association of Kentucky (OAK) for this virtual walk through Maggie’s vegetable operation and the steps, challenges, and triumphs she’s facing in the process to organic certification and growing her family farm business. This event is offered in partnership with Grow Appalachia and the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Open to all and FREE to attend. Registration is required at https://www.oak-ky.org/farmer-field-days-2021
4th of July Décor will be on June 3rd at 3:00 pm at the Clay County Extension Office. Make this beautiful 4th of July Décor. Supplies will be provided. FREE & open to the public, but space is limited. FREE & open to the public. You must call 598-2789 to register. We will maintain the 6-foot distance.
4-H Container Garden Project Grab & Go Kits will be available June 7th – 11th at the Clay County Extension Office, weekdays from 8 am – 4 pm. Youth will have the opportunity to learn how to grow a tomato plant for the summer! Kits will include tomato plant, pot, soil, gloves, recipes and other helpful resources related to gardening. Kits are FREE & available to youth ages 5-18, and they are encouraged to enter projects for the 4-H Showcase on July 19th. Grand Champions will advance to KY State Fair! Sponsored by: Clay County Extension Office & Save the Children.
What Happens on the Farm, Doesn’t Always Stay on the Farm is a three-day event on June 7th, June 28th and June 29th. Youth will have the opportunity to visit 2 local farms in the county, watch a demonstration on apple sauce & jelly making, complete activities and learn how farming contributes to our community and society. Parents must provide transportation. This program is FREE & open to all Clay County youth ages 8-18. To receive more information and to reserve your spot, you must call 598-2789 by June 1st.
4-H Art Project Days will be at the Clay County Extension Office at 1:30 pm. FREE & open to all youth ages 8-18. Mark your calendars for the following dates! June 9th - Upcycled Picture Frame, June 24th - Mosaics, June 25th - Mixed Media & Abstract Piece, June 30th - Clay Pots and July 1st - Origami. Limited spots available. You must call 598-2789 to register. Everyone is required to wear a mask and social distance.
4-H Youth Paint Day - Join us on June 11th at 1:00PM at the EXCEL building for a 4-H Youth Paint Day! FREE & open to all youth ages 8-18. Spots are limited, you must call by June 7th to reserve your spot. You must wear a mask and social distance. Sponsored by: Clay County Extension Office & Family Resource Youth Service Centers.
Food Preservation will be June 14th at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office. We will be meeting in person but will maintain the 6-foot distance. Another session will be presented on June 16th at 1:30 pm by Facebook live. You must also register for this meeting. You will learn about the equipment you will need and how to properly can your produce. Daniel Boone Development and the Clay County Extension Service are working together on this. FREE & open to the public. Space is limited so please call 598-2789 to register.
4-H Chefs in Training Grab & Go Bag
This month, youth will be making brownies! Kits will be available for pick-up June 14-17th at the Clay County Extension Office on weekdays from 8 am – 4 pm. You must sign-up by June 9th. FREE & open to all youth ages 8-18.
Diabetic Support will be June 15th at 12:00 pm at the Extension Office and by Facebook live. Lora will be presenting a food demonstration and Tammy Pennington will be sharing educational information. If you are a pre-diabetic or a diabetic, this program can help you. If you are attending in person, you must call 598-2789 to register and we will maintain the 6-foot distance. FREE & open to the public.
4-H Rabbit Club - Interested in learning about rabbits? If so, this is the club for you! This club is FREE & open to youth ages 8-18 and will be held June 17th at the Clay County Extension Office at 4:00 pm. Youth will have the opportunity to learn about the different breeds of rabbits, proper care, handling, health & nutrition and much more! To register, you must call by May 10th at 598-2789. Participants are required to maintain a 6-foot distance and wear a mask.
