Coroner Jarrod Becknell has released the names of the two men that died in the tragic logging accident Tuesday evening.

It was a father and son, Terry and Lee Gray, according to Becknell.

The accident is still under investigation.

Original story--Rescue personnel and law enforcement are in route to a possible logging accident off Hogskin Road.

Rescue personnel are having to use off-road vehicles to get to the location.

This is a developing story.

