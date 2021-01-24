UPDATE 7:19 p.m.--A coroner has been called to the scene of the vehicle vs. motorcycle accident. It's reported their is one fatality.
Original story-6:35 p.m. --Two separate automobile accidents is temporarily closing north U.S. 421 from Manchester.
Emergency personnel are in route to both accident scenes. One involves two vehicles and the other is a vehicle and a dirt bike, according to dispatch reports.
Please be advised to use an alternative route if traveling in that area. Stay tuned here for more updates.
