UPDATE: Police say Carpenter killed woman in Lexington

UPDATE: Lexington Police say Dalton Carpenter, 19, of Paris, Ky., will face a charge of murder in the death of Sabel Jallow.
According to Lexington police, Hoskins and Carpenter were involved in an altercation with Jallow. Carpenter is accused of causing traumatic injuries to the victim, killing her.
The coroner’s office says Jallow died from sharp force injuries.
In addition to the Clay County charges, Lexington police say Carpenter is facing charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Sources tell The Enterprise that a possible murder weapon was retrieved from the location at Curry Branch.
(Original Story) The murder of a Lexington woman has a possible connection to Clay County.
Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a home on Majestic View in Lexington for a welfare check and discovered 56-year-old Sabel Jallow dead inside the home.
Coroner reports indicate the woman had been dead for several hours. Upon further investigation police found Jallow’s KIA SUV was missing.
Investigators determined Jallow lived in the home with Jessica ‘Nicole’ Hoskins and was contracted by an agency as her guardian.
Hoskins, 18, was not at the residence and surveillance video from a neighboring home showed Jallow’s KIA SUV leave the street at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Further investigation into Hoskins found that she had ties to the Manchester area and officers then contacted the Clay County Sheriff’s Department around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.
The department had an attempt to locate the KIA SUV at 762 Curry Branch Road, the residence of Hoskins’ mother.
Chief Deputy Clifton Jones located the vehicle within minutes of arriving at Curry Branch. The vehicle was in the driveway and he found Hoskins and her boyfriend Dalton Carpenter, 19, of Paris, Ky. inside the home. Sheriff Patrick Robinson and officers with the Manchester Police Department arrived to help secure the scene. Officers stayed on site for over five hours.
Lexington police requested the sheriff’s department to secure the scene and to hold both subjects until they organized their investigation unit to come to the scene.
Both subjects were interviewed later Monday afternoon by Lexington authorities on the homicide.
Jallow’s husband said Hoskins did not have permission to take the vehicle. A warrant was issued for theft of the vehicle and both Hoskins and Carpenter where charged and lodged in the Clay County Detention Center for TBUT for disposition AUTO.
The investigation is continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.