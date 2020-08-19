The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation is honored to announce the success of their second Poker Run fundraising event, which raised over $5,000 to be granted to communities within the Upper Cumberland region. Over a dozen local businesses and community volunteers assisted in sponsoring and hosting this event. Starting at 11:00am Saturday August 8th, a total of 31 bikes and 51 participants gathered for the UCCF Poker Run ride beginning at Wildcat Harley-Davidson in London. The ride was comprised of four stops including Manchester, Barbourville, Middlesboro, and Williamsburg.
Sponsoring the event at Hog Heaven level was First National Bank of Manchester and AdventHealth Manchester. Big Dog sponsor was Baptist Health Corbin. Cruiser sponsers were Morgan's Pharmacy, Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation, Hometown Bank, Tri County Cycles, Dyche Law Office, Forcht Banks and Rawlings and Goins. Century 21’s Heather Barrineau purchased lunch, Forcht Banks provided the gift certificate awards and door prizes and Wildcat Harley Davidson provided door prizes.
The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation is a leading and trusted community foundation; transforming Eastern Kentucky through charitable giving, community involvement, and strategic partnerships by investing assets in our communities. Upper Cumberland’s mission is to empower the people with a heart for Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties and to transform the quality of life for future generations. This organization is an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.
If you’d like to donate to the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation, please visit www.appalachianky.org or mail a contribution to Upper Cumberland Community Foundation, PO Box 1381 London KY, 40743.
