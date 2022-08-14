USDA Farm Service Agency is collecting information on farm damage caused by the July 2022 flood. The USDA will use this information to determine whether Clay County farmers will be eligible for disaster assistance from the USDA.
The Farm Service Agency will need the following information:
- Farm Number
- Type of damage (damaged barn, damaged fence, damaged equipment, crop loss, ruined hay, debris in fields, livestock mortalities, etc.)
- Estimated dollar value of the damage
- Photographs of the damage
Interested producers will need to provide this information to the Farm Service Agency in Barbourville. The Farm Service Agency phone number is 606-546-3373.
If you have farm damage but need help in documenting damage or estimating the current value of your losses, please contact Clay County Cooperative Extension at 606-598-2789.
