The “Take 1 For the Team” Vaccination Campaign, in partnership with Volunteers of America Mid-States, Cumberland Valley District Health Department, ADVENTHEALTH of Manchester and Clay County Public Schools - KY, kicked off earlier today at Oneida Elementary School!
Eligible staff, students, and the community had the opportunity to receive their shot of hope. In addition to receiving their first vaccine, all participants in the event had the chance of entering into a drawing for a $250 Visa gift card or two (2) University of Kentucky Men's Basketball tickets.
Congratulations to Krystle R. on winning a $250 Visa Gift Card!
Congratulations to David A. on winning two (2) University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball tickets!
Everyone still has a chance to receive their shot of hope, including receiving the chances of winning $250 Visa gift cards and University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball tickets! Check out the following locations for our “Take 1 For the Team” Vaccination Campaign:
Locations: (All events are scheduled from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.)
August 31 - Big Creek Elementary
September 1 - Hacker Elementary
September 2 - Burning Springs Elementary
September 7- Goose Rock Elementary
September 8 - Paces Creek Elementary
September 9 - Manchester Elementary
September 10 - Clay County High School
September 13 - Clay County Middle
September 14 - Red Bird Christian School
September 15 - Oneida Baptist Institute
