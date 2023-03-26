Vada Carol Smith, age 74 departed this life on Friday, March 24, 2023 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. She was born on Friday, March 26, 1948 in Manchester to Clarence and Nadine Jones Howard.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Don Lee Smith, her son: Ricky D. Smith, her daughter: Annette Lawson and her grandchildren: Zachariah Smith, Jeremiah Smith, Donielle Smith, Shaide Lawson and Braeden Lawson. Also surviving are her brothers: Clarence Howard, Jimmy Howard and Ronald Smith.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Clarence and Nadine Howard and her sisters: Sandra Hall, Elizabeth Robinson and Angela Bryant.
Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 1 PM at the Manchester Memorial Gardens. She will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
