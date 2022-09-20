Vanda Grubb Smith was born on Monday, November 10, 1952 to Marie and Virtlo Grubb. She was 69 years old. Vanda lived on Mudlick 20 plus years, you’d usually see her outside swinging. She enjoyed being around family and friends, and loved watching the kids play and grow! Vanda was a fun loving person who never met a stranger. Vanda loved her fur baby, Gizmo, you’d always see them together.
On September 16, 2022 Vanda Smith, a loving mother and grandmother passed away at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Roy C. Smith; her parents: Marie and Virtlo Grubb; her brothers: Paul Grubb and Winford Grubb; her sister-in-law: Janice Grubb, her brother-in-law: Yancy May.
Vanda married Roy C. Smith on September 15, 1967. They had four children: Charles Roy Smith and Toni , Rachel Roark and Wayne, Donna Swafford and Clinton, Sharon Brock and Bobby Spivey. Special cousins: Josie Wagers and Shirley Grubb and a host of 15 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren and many friends and family. Other siblings: Jean May, Doris Kay Keen and Charles, Norma Jones, Shannon Grubb. And also sister-in-law: Diane Grubb.
Funeral Services for Vanda Grubb Smith will be conducted on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 2:00 P. M. at the Otter Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Charles Eversole and Rev. Roy Eversole will be officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Smith and Couch Cemetery in the John’s Branch Community.
The family of Vanda Grubb Smith will receive friends and loved ones on Monday, September 19, 2022 after 5:00 P. M. at the Otter Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
