Vanda Rose Howard Sawyers was born April 04, 1953 in Hyden, KY, a daughter of the late Robert and Mary Farler Howard. Vanda was of the Church of Christ faith and was a current resident of Wooton, KY.
By occupation, Vanda was a factory worker, retired from Cyclone. Vanda loved flowers, watching animal shows and traveling to the Smokey Mountains of Tennessee.
Vanda departed this walk of life peacefully on Wednesday, February 01, 2023 at her residence. She was 69 years old.
In addition to her parents, Vanda was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Kenzie Cole, one great-grandson, Samuel Dawson Blake Cole and a brother, Clarence Howard.
Survivors include, her loving & devoted husband, Jerry Sawyers of Wooton, KY, two sons, Robert Lewis Ray Cole (Lisa) and Joey Lafon Cole, both of Lexington, KY. Two step-daughters, Melissa Bussell and Tonya Lewis (David), both of Wooton, KY. A special friend, Tracey Cobb, three brothers, Paul Howard of Hyden, KY, Steve Howard of Wabash, IN and Kirby Howard of Cincinnati, OH. Four sisters, Audrey Woods of Oneida, KY, Loretta Gibson of Wabash, IN, Margie Bennett of Wabash, IN and Connie Feltner of Hyden, KY. Four cherished grandchildren, Nicholas Cole, Dylan Cole, Kendra Cole and Cynthia Smith. Two cherished great-grandchildren, Kaylin Smith and Saige Cole. Two cherished step-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Bussell and Austin Bussell. Her beloved dog “Bear, and a host of other relatives and friends also survive her passing.
The funeral service for Vanda Rose Howard Sawyers will be held at 1p.m.- Saturday, February 04, 2023 at Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home with Keith Bowling & Roger Wolfe officiating.
Interment will follow in the Singleton Cemetery at Wendover, KY.
The family will receive friends from 6p.m. – 9p.m., Friday evening at the chapel.
Arrangements are being handled carefully under the direction of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home.
