Varie Hoyng, age 97, of Coldwater, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Briarwood Village in Coldwater. She was born April 28, 1923 in Manchester, Kentucky to the late William & Eva (Sizemore) Hibbard. On June 17, 1948 she married Carroll Hoyng and he died in 1983. She is survived by a children, Steve & Deb Hoyng of Florida, Carolyn Braun of Coldwater and Robert & Jennette Hoyng of Centerville; seven grandchildren, Chuck & Carrie Nuding, Jeff Nuding, Brian Nuding, Ryan Hoyng, Regan Hoyng, Amber and Carolina Hoyng; two great grandchildren, Connor Nuding and Caitlyn Nuding; and a sister Lois Miller of Kentucky. She is also preceded in death by a son-in-law Ron Braun; and siblings Ida Mae Scalf, Charles Hibbard, Dorothy Morgan, Daisy Saylor, and Ruth Miller. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Coldwater, and the St. Ann’s Altar Rosary Sodality of the church. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church with livestream at http://coldwatercluster.org/content/helpful-links-watch-mass-online. Burial will follow in St. Elizabeth Cemetery. Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
