Veda M. Smallwood, age 84, of Columbus, passed away at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday December 22, 2020 in Columbus Transitional Care. She was born April 23, 1936 in Garrard, Kentucky.
Veda was a member of the Calvary Church of the Nazarene. She had worked as a CNA at Columbus Regional Hospital and as a bus monitor with Bartholomew County School Corporation.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday December 28, 2020 in Garland Brook Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Blair officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest next to her husband A. D. Smallwood. Arrangements were entrusted to the Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home.
Veda is survived by her sons, Darrell (Roxanne) Smallwood of Russell Springs, KY, Joe (Lori) Smallwood of Lawton, OK and Rick Smallwood of Columbus; her daughter, Debbie Smallwood-Stanfield of Lawton, OK; her brothers, Arnold and David Gray of Manchester, KY and Larry Elliott of Lexington, KY and her sisters Dottie and Ann of Manchester, KY;11 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Veda was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Gray.
Due to the state mandate regarding COVID-19, masks and social distancing guidelines must be followed.
