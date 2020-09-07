Vedith Gail Dalton was born December 28, 1962 in London and departed this life Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, being 57 years of age. She was the daughter of the late John S. Robinson and Doris (McQueen) Robinson.
Gail is survived by her daughter, Amber Dalton of McKee and by two step sons, Wayne Dalton of London and Charlie Conover of Shelbyville, IN. She is also survived by four siblings, Joyce Ann (Darrell) Hacker of Annville, Jeff (Lorene) Robinson of Hazard, Karen (Tim) Devine of Harrodsburg and Charlie Robinson of Annville.
In addition to her parents, Gail was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Dalton and brother, Larry Dale Robinson.
Gail attended the Moores Creek Holiness Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Monday, September 7, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Neeley officiating. Burial to follow in the McQueen Cemetery. Pallbearers: Joe Hacker, Derek Ford, Randy Hall, Tyler Robinson, John Gabbard and Anthony Rose. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.