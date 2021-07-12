The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises Kentuckians that all County Clerk offices are temporarily unable to process vehicle-related transactions due to intermittent system issues.
County Clerks use KYTC’s Automated Vehicle Information System (AVIS) to process transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling.
“Our team of programmers is working diligently to identify the issue and restore service as soon as possible,” said Department of Vehicle Registration Commissioner Matt Cole.
The vehicle titling and registration system is experiencing intermittent issues from a recent system implementation. The implementation is part of an effort to modernize license plate production and to support the cabinet’s long-term goal of transferring all motor vehicle transactions from the 40-year-old AVIS system to a new KAVIS system. No driver information was impacted.
Kentuckians are advised to contact the local County Clerk office to ensure it is open for non-vehicular business and be prepared for delays. Kentuckians can renew vehicle registrations online at drive.ky.gov.
It is not known when the system interruption will be resolved and normal vehicle transactions will be resumed. For the latest updates, check KYTC’s social media accounts at www.facebook.com/kytc120 and www.twitter.com/kytc.
