Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier along with Deputy Jamie Etherton arrested Landon Collins age 32 of Locust Grove Rd., London on Saturday night August 8, 2020 at approximately 7:01 PM . The arrest occurred off Starr Hill Road approximately 3 miles north of London while deputies were investigating the theft of a silver Cadillac from a residence off Bullock Road approximately 1/2 mile north of London. While Deputy Etherton was at the scene, Deputy Napier patrolled in the vicinity and observed the reported stolen vehicle on Slate Lick Road. Upon activating his emergency equipment, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed traveling onto KY 3434 and then onto Starr Hill Road finally stopping in the middle of the roadway where the driver was taken into custody without incident. The driver was charged with fleeing or evading police – second-degree – motor vehicle; wanton endangerment – second-degree – police officer is victim; reckless driving; speeding; receiving stolen property under $10,000. In addition, this subject was wanted on four outstanding warrants. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. 

