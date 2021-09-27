Velva K. Henson, 69, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away Thursday, September 23rd, 2021.
Velva was born in Manchester, KY on September 2, 1952, a daughter of the late Boyd and Lucy Collins Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Henson.
Velva is survived by her son, Charles A. Henson, and granddaughter, Izabella R. Henson, of Indianapolis, IN.
She is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Ella Mae Smith of Manchester, KY, Clifford Smith of McKee, KY, Betty Jean Dobbs of Manchester, KY, and Mary Mills & husband Cecil of Manchester, KY.
In addition to her husband and parents, Velva was preceded in death by her son, Robert C. Henson; and the following brothers and sisters: Dewey Smith, Demiree Smith, Paul Smith, Doshia Smith, Andy Smith, Sue Rice, and June Wombles.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 2nd at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Henson Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 2nd at Britton Funeral Home.
