Verda Mae Tedders, of London, Kentucky passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly, being 88 years, 7 months, and 15 days of age. She was the mother of Ron Tedders and Larry Tedders both of London, Kentucky, and Brenda Wilds of McKee, Kentucky; the sister of Leonard Chadwell and Garrett Chadwell both of London, Kentucky, Bernice Cheek of Hamilton, Ohio, and Joyce Mills of Manchester, Kentucky. She was also blessed with five grandchildren, Reedena Newlon, Shane Tedders, Travis Tedders, Jonathan Tedders, and Justin Tedders; by nine great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Ralph E. Tedders; by her parents, Willie and Martha (Gregory) Chadwell; and by her siblings, Troy Chadwell, Flora Lawson, James T. Chadwell, Delmer Chadwell, Flossie Bernard, Earl Chadwell, and Letch Chadwell. Private graveside services and burial for Verda Mae Tedders will be conducted Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Taylor Cemetery with Dennis Chesnut officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be family. London Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Due to the new mandate by the Governor, All Visitations, Funeral/Memorial Services and Graveside/Committal Services are limited to 25 individuals total, regardless of where the services are held. All services are required to be private.
