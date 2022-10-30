Verlon Collins, 80, of Venice, FL and formerly of New Palestine, IN passed away on October 21, 2022. He was born on October 26, 1941 in Botto, Kentucky to his parents, Caleb and Susie Napier Collins. He spent his career working as a heavy equipment operator and also work at Publix in Venice. Verlon was a member of First Baptist Church in Venice.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna Thompson Collins of Venice, FL; his daughter, Susan (Clint Cross) Collins of New Castle, IN; four brothers, Charles (Janet) Collins of Georgia, Caleb (Ann) Collins of Manchester, KY, Carl (Patricia) Collins of Niceville, FL, and Wayne (Glenna) Collins of Manchester, KY; three sisters, Ruby (John) Nightlinger of Lakeland, FL, Martha (Anthony) Cheek of Niceville, FL, and Bobbi Dean (Warren) Heatherly of La Follette, TN; and many nieces and nephews.
Verlon was preceded in death by his parents of Manchester, Kentucky; four brothers, C.B. Collins of Manchester, KY, George (Deloris) Collins of London, KY, Steve (Donna) Collins of London, KY, and Roy (Vanda) Collins of Manchester, KY; and two sisters, Gladys (John) Collins Pease of Indianapolis, IN, and Betty (Roscoe) Collins Bowling of Mt. Sterling, KY.
Services will be held at Frist Baptist Church in Venice, FL on November 1, 2022 with a visitation starting at 10am and a memorial service starting at 11am. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is in charge of arrangements.
