Verna M. Wooton, 80, of Manchester, Ky, passed away Friday, May 26th, at her home.
Verna was born on September 21st, 1942, a daughter of the late Roscoe and Cleo Jones Marcum.
Verna is survived by her husband, Samuel Curtis Wooton of Manchester; her children: Robert Todd Wooton of Manchester, Don Curtis Wooton and wife Gladys of London, and Susan Belle Morris and husband David of Manchester.
She is also survived by the following sisters: Lucille Webb, Maude Savage, Mae Sibert, and Elizabeth Carnahan; and the following grandchildren: Sammie Jones and husband Phillip, Natalie Williams and husband Austin, Justin Wooton, and Gracelyn Finley; as well as the following great-grandchildren: Jacob Jones, Scarlett Jones, Saylor Williams, and Kimela Williams.
In addition to her parents, Verna is preceded in death by the following siblings: Marge Rice, Marrow Grubb, Florence Terhune, Woodrow Jones, Bill Jones, and R.J. Marcum.
Services for Verna will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, May 30th, at Britton Funeral Home, with John Boley and Larry Howard officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation for Verna will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 30th, at Britton Funeral Home.
