Verna Rutledge, age 90, of Peach Bottom, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of the late Carl C. Rutledge who died February 23, 1999, they were married for 53 years at the time of his passing.
Born in Manchester, KY, she was the daughter of the late Matt and Lottie Collett Jackson.
Verna was a member of Porter’s Grove Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. Her joys included music, cooking and gardening. Many hours were spent tending her large garden and canning the vegetables. She enjoyed preparing delicious meals for her family and no one ever left her house hungry.
There was nobody quite like her when it came to generosity and putting others needs before her own. Her two passions in life were God and she was truly the heart of her family. She was a proud mother and her children and grandchildren were the loves of her life.
Surviving are five children: Charles Rutledge of Peach Bottom, PA, James Rutledge of Beverly Hills, FL, Gene Rutledge of Mount Joy, PA, Charlene Jones of Conowingo, MD, Diana Valanty of Manheim, PA, nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers: OB and Darby Jackson and one sister, Mae Jackson. Services will be private with interment in Conestoga Memorial Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home.
