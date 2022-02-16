VernaLa Hacker, age 85, of Manchester, KY departed this life on Monday, February 14, 2022 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. She was born on Monday, January 18, 1937 to Ford and Susan Hibbard.
Verna was a wonderful mom who worked most of her life in retail sales. Anyone who knew her loved her. Verna married the love of her life on May 26, 1955 in Manchester, KY. Verna is survived by her three sons: Darrell Hacker, Curtis Ford Hacker and Jeffry Hacker and wife Keeta all of Manchester. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Brent Hacker and wife Alysia, Zac Hacker and wife Lacey, Laisey Hacker and Bradley Hacker, Halee Woodlee and husband Ethan, Dwight Scalf and wife Jessica, Dustin Scalf and wife Jessa, and Yahnelle Hacker. Also surviving is one brother: Herman Hibbard and wife Charlotte.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Francis “Bozo” Hacker and one daughter: Marilyn Hacker.
As requested by Verna, the family is planning a private graveside service in the Hibbard Cemetery in Manchester, KY. All Condolences can be sent to 3434 Hogskin Road, Manchester, KY 40962.
