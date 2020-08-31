Vernice Asher, 81, of London, KY, passed away Friday, August 28th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Vernice was born in Clay County, KY on October 28, 1938, a daughter of the late Axie (Smith) and Robert Davidson.
She is survived by her husband, Roscoe Asher, of London; her son, Christopher Asher and wife Jessica, of London; and by two grandchildren: Isabella Asher and Dominique Johnson.
Vernice is also survived her brother and sisters: Vesser Davidson, Ruby Roark, Lorene Tipton and husband Eddie D., Christine Wagers, and Doris Lipps Metcalf, all of Manchester.
In addition to her parents, Vernice was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Verlion Davidson, Robert Jr. Davidson, Jewell Gray, and Clara B. Pennington; and by her nephew, David Pennington.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 31st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Scotty Jewell officiating. Burial will follow in the Goose Rock Cemetery.
