Vernice Sizemore age 79, of Manchester, KY passed away Saturday, June 11th, 2022.
Vernice is survived by her husband Lawrence Sizemore and the following children: Ricky Lee Sizemore (Betty), Tony Glenn Sizemore (Hope), Keith Sizemore (Donna Smith), Joyce Ann Napier (Kenneth Roger Walters), Tonia Marie McKinney (Russell), Elvertt Sizemore, Tracy Sizemore (Christy), Carl J Sizemore (Lucinda), Tammy Sizemore (Joe Martin), Mark Dwayne Sizemore, and Brian Allen Sizemore (Whitney).
Vernice is also survived by the following grandchildren: Chrissy Shepard, Tasha Sizemore, Deron Sizemore, Trevor Sizemore, Lori Ann Napier, Samantha Brooke Napier, Weston Tony Sizemore, Dustin Lee Sizemore, Miranda Gail Sizemore, Tex Wayne Sizemore, Brandon Keith Sizemore, Calvin Zachary Sizemore, Cody Lawrence Likins, Gunnar Finn Ramsey, Kaetlyn Leanne Sizemore, Lydia Evans, Whitney Faye Bowling, Gracie Sizemore, Austin Gray, Connor Hammons, Carrson Tyler Sizemore, Carrleigh Anniston Sizemore, Austin Smith, Alexis Taylor Smith, Tanner Ethan Smith, Olivia Martin, Tristan Sizemore, Aubree Shyelle Martin, and Avery Brielle Sizemore, as well as 13 great-grandkids.
She is further survived by these brothers and sisters: Elbert Lee Henson, Frank Henson, Alfred Henson, Junior Henson, and Margaret Jane Henson, one sister in law Evelene Smallwood, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Vernice is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Diane Henson, two sons Franklin Wayne Sizemore and Randy Sizemore, and 4 brothers Sam Henson, Gib Henson, W.O. Henson, and Cecil Henson.
The funeral service for Vernice will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Mitchell Officiating. Burial will follow in the Goose Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be after 6 PM Tuesday at the Britton Funeral Home Ch
