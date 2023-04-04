Vernon Davidson, age 86, husband of Eva Davidson, of London, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Signature Health of Lee County in Beattyville, Kentucky.
He was the father of Gary Davidson and wife Carolyn of London, Kentucky, and Brenda Jackson of Somerset, Kentucky; the proud grandfather of Heather Mills and husband Carson of Corbin, Kentucky, and Courtney Truong and husband Nick of Somerset, Kentucky; the proud great-grandfather of Ethan Mills of Corbin, Kentucky; the brother of Geneva Swafford of Manchester, Kentucky, Della Smith of London, Kentucky, and Sandra Wombles and husband Ray of Manchester, KY.
He was preceded in death by parents: Leonard and Ethel (Swafford) Davidson; his son: Danny Davidson; and siblings: Marie Hubbard, Woodrow Davidson, Eugene Davidson, Faye Smith, Bonnie Smallwood, and Betty Davidson.
Vernon was a member of Freedom United Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. He enjoyed racing cars, watching NASCAR and Gunsmoke, and gardening, but he loved his church, and delighted in his grandchildren.
Funeral services for Vernon Davidson will be conducted Monday, April 3, 2023 at 1:00pm at London Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Adam Hooker, Pastor Brian Smith, and Eddie Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the A.R. Dyche Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family of Vernon Davidson will receive friends at London Funeral Home after 6:00pm on Sunday.
