Vernon Hubbard, age 61, of Greenfield, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Manchester, Kentucky on August 4, 1960 to Ray Hubbard and June (Smith) Hubbard. He was a 1978 graduate of Clay County High School in Manchester. On October 18, 1996, he married Linda Lucille Verhamme.
He worked as a carpenter for many years. Vernon was a member of the Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky Carpenter’s Union and St. Michael Catholic Church. He enjoyed carpentry and working around his house. He loved watching Kentucky Basketball, shooting firearms, and spending time with his family and grandkids.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Linda Hubbard of Greenfield; children, Jessica (Brandon) Marcum of Greenfield, Dustin Kyle Hubbard of Depauw, and Nathan Daniel Hubbard of Greenfield; grandchildren, Colby Jace Marcum and Clay Everett Hubbard; and brothers, Raymond (Glenda) Hubbard of Manchester, KY, Calvin (Lorraine) Hubbard of Eagle Lake, FL, Wayne (Jennie) Hubbard of Manchester, KY, and Alan (Shelia) Hubbard of Manchester, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and June Hubbard; maternal grandmother, Sarah Smith; and brothers, Randy and David Hubbard.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 519 Jefferson Blvd, Greenfield, IN 46140 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Aaron Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow after Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, the American Stroke Association, 7272 Greenville Ave.
Dallas, TX 75231 or the Greenfield Youth Baseball Association, 1414 W McClarnon Dr.
Greenfield, Indiana 46140 or envelopes will be available at the mortuary and church. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
