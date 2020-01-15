Vernon Jones, age 73 of Manchester departed this life on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Advent Health of Manchester. He was born on Wednesday, August 14, 1946 in Manchester, Kentucky to Bill Jones, Jr. and Bernice (Hooker) Jones. He was a heavy equipment operator and a member of the New Home Baptist Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his daughter: Shannon Jones and her fiancé David Garrison; and 3 grandsons: Caden Cheek and fiancée Trinity Imhoff; Cameron Cheek; and Darrell Wayne Cheek, Jr.; special friends: Patricia Imhoff and Douglas Imhoff and these brothers: Bill Jones, Mike Jones, Paul Jones and Saul Jones.
He is preceded in death by parents: Bill and Bernice Jones and his wife: Shirley Ann Minton Jones.
Funeral services for Vernon Jones will be conducted on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Herbert “Tip” Minton and Rev. Darrell Bargo will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Hooker Cemetery in the Blue Hole Community.
The family will receive friends and loved one after 6PM on Sunday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
