Veronica H. Bowling, 80, of Brownstown went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Born June 9, 1940, in Clay County, KY, she was the daughter of Shafter and Lula Hamblin. At a young age, she moved with her parents and two of her siblings (Phyllis and Rudolph) to a small farm in Indiana where she attended Tampico schools and graduated from Tampico High School in 1957. Soon after, she married the love of her life, Woodard Bowling, on May 17, 1957, at the Tampico Baptist Church. She spent her life devoted to her role as an exemplary wife, mother, and homemaker. Throughout the years she was active in her community. She was a member of the Tampico Homemakers Extension Club, Jackson County Past Presidents’ Club, and All Seasons Garden Club. She also volunteered at the Jackson County Fair, assisting with the Family Arts Building and serving as assistant director of the Fair Queen Pageant for many years. She was a previous member of Tampico Baptist Church, Crothersville First Baptist Church, and most recently, of Seymour Christian Church. She loved each of her church families and faithfully worshipped and served at all of them. Veronica enjoyed reading, gardening, bible study, laughing, and most of all, spending time with her family. She could often be found toiling in the flower or vegetable garden with her husband or enjoying a cup of coffee with her family on many Sunday afternoons. One Sunday a month the entire family gathered at her home for food and fellowship. She loved this time to be with her children, grandchildren, and especially her “littles,” her great-grandchildren. She was the heart of the Bowling family and considered them her most precious gift. A friend to many, she blessed the lives of others with helping hands and a servant’s heart. She filled their plates with delicious meals and uplifted their souls with sincere friendship. She maintained a joyful and positive perspective throughout her life; she laughed often and could find humor in any situation. Her infectious smile could light up a room and brought joy to everyone she encountered. Steadfast in her faith, she led her family through her actions and in prayer and was a genuine example of walking daily with Christ. She was proceeded in death by her parents, infant sister, Lilly Hamblin, brother, Ralph Hamblin, and sister, Mayme Wilson. She is survived by her husband, Woodard Bowling, with who she enjoyed 63 years of a loving marriage. Other survivors include four children, Gina (Parke) Hackman, Brownstown, Greg (Susan) Bowling, Charlestown, Mark (Leah) Bowling, Seymour, and Rachel (James) Claycamp, Brownstown; eight grandchildren, Ryan Hackman, New Albany, Kerry (Matthew) Johnson, Brownstown, Kayla (Ryan Hoffman) Bowling, Charlestown, Wesley (McKinnah Bussey) Bowling, Charlestown, Allison Rollins, Brownstown, Haley (Jacob) Brown, Brownstown, Sarah (Augustus) Hogan, San Clemente, CA, Carson Bowling, Seymour; six great-grandchildren Dawson Elam, Ellie Johnson, Jade Ballard, Eric Johnson, Hudson Hoffman, Rhett Bowling; two siblings, Phyllis (Dewey) Turner, Rudolph (Alma) Hamblin, and many nieces and nephews. Pastor John Pearce and Pastor Andy Schroeder will conduct private funeral services at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Crothersville, with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Brownstown, IN. Funeral services will be live-streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. A celebration of life memorial service for Veronica will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Veronica to Hudson Hoffman Benefit Fund c/o Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 110 E. Howard St., Crothersville, IN 47229. Online condolences maybe given to the family at www.AdamsFuneralHomeOnline.com.
