Vesser "Bluegill" Davidson, 77, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, December 24th, at his home. 

Vesser was born in Manchester, KY on March 22, 1944, a son of the late Robert and Axie Smith Davidson. 

He is survived by three sisters: Christilene Wagers, Lorene Tipton, and Ruby Roark, all of Manchester; and by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. 

In addition to his parents, Vesser was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Verilon Davidson, Robert Jr. Davidson, Vernice Asher, Jewell Gray, Doris Lipps Metcalf, and Clara B. Pennington, 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 1st at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Goose Rock Cemetery. 

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 1st at Britton Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Vesser Davidson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 1
Visitation
Saturday, January 1, 2022
1:00PM-3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 1
Service
Saturday, January 1, 2022
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Recommended for you