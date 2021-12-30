Vesser "Bluegill" Davidson, 77, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, December 24th, at his home.
Vesser was born in Manchester, KY on March 22, 1944, a son of the late Robert and Axie Smith Davidson.
He is survived by three sisters: Christilene Wagers, Lorene Tipton, and Ruby Roark, all of Manchester; and by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Vesser was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Verilon Davidson, Robert Jr. Davidson, Vernice Asher, Jewell Gray, Doris Lipps Metcalf, and Clara B. Pennington,
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 1st at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Goose Rock Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 1st at Britton Funeral Home.
