Mr. Vestil Minton, age 86 departed this life on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Advent Health of Manchester. He was born on Thursday, August 23, 1934 in Manchester, Kentucky to William and Mary (Cheek) Minton. He was a farmer.
He leaves to mourn his passing his brother: Denver Minton and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents: William and Mary Minton; and these brothers and sisters: Amos Minton, Ernest Minton, Arnold Minton, Estill Minton, Janie Bowman, Nola Bowman and Cleo Minton.
According to the Governor’s COVID mandate, funeral service, visitation and burial will be private.
