Vicie Combs, age 92 of Lexington, KY formerly of Perry County, KY passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Lexington, KY.
She was born on December 16, 1927 in Clay County, KY to the late McKenley Potter and the late Sarah Clark Potter. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband: Alvin Combs; one son: William Daniel Combs; two sisters: Dorothy Miller & Sophia Sharp; as well as four brothers: Pearl, Garrnett, John & Arthur Potter.
She is survived by one daughter: Janet Combs of Lexington, KY; two sons: Charles Combs (Brenda) of Lexington, KY & Gary Combs (Denise) of OH; one brother: William Potter of OH; Special friends: Sally Fox, Charlene Walker, Mary Walker, & Lenora Combs; six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; as well as a loving host of family & friends.
Visitation: 11AM-12PM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel
Funeral: 12PM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel with Leon Slatter officiating.
Burial: Clark Family Cemetery- Manchester, KY
