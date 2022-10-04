Vicki Faye Eversole, 61, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, October 2nd, at the University of Louisville Health - Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.
Vicki was born in Manchester, KY on February 1, 1961, a daughter of the late Cecil and Mary Wagers Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Eversole.
Vicki is survived by her children: Sharla Kaye Messer and husband Matthew of Manchester, Kimberly Ann Henson and fiancé Waylon of Manchester, Amanda Nicole Spurlin and husband Wayne of Corbin, Daniel Scott Eversole and wife Kayla Eversole of Keavy, and Melvin Earl Eversole of Big Creek.
She is also survived by two sisters: Dinah Smith and Patsy Fox, both of Corbin; and by 16 grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Vicki was preceded in death by her brother and sisters: Cecil Smith, Jr., Paulene Hobbs, and Barbara Henson.
Services will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 6th at Britton Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 6th at Britton Funeral Home.
