Mrs. Vickie Lynn Fultz, age 55 of Manchester went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Monday, July 10, 1967 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the union of Arthur and Martha Rose Hayre Smith. She worked at the Paces Creek Elementary School as a teacher.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Jimmy Fultz, her son: Andrew Fultz and his wife Kayla, her daughter: Stephanie Lynn Fultz as well as her grandchildren: Braylin, Lucas and Samuel.
Also surviving are her brothers: Jimmy Darrell Benge and his wife Junetta, Fred Smith and Ricky Allen Smith and his wife Tina.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Arthur and Martha Rose Smith.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Vickie Lynn Fultz will be conducted on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Jonathan Marcum, Wilburn Coffey and Andrew Fultz will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
