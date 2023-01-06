Vickie Lynn Mitchell, 53, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, January 6th, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
Vickie was born in Manchester, KY on October 13, 1969, a daughter of Norma Jean (Gilliam) and Waymon Hollen, Jr.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Tony Mitchell of Manchester; her parents, Norma Jean and Waymon Hollen, Jr. of Manchester; and her daughter, Autumn Mitchell Redden and husband Sam of Louisville.
She is also survived by two grandchildren: Brodie Ross and Bristle Ross; and her brother and sister: Jody Hollen of Owsley County, and Jackie Bruner of London.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, January 14th at Britton Funeral Home.
