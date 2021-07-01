Laurel Sheriff's investigators were dispatched to a shooting which occurred on West Hal Rogers Pkwy. approximately 7 miles west of London on Wednesday afternoon June 30, 2021 at approximately 2:18 PM. Upon arrival at the scene deputies found a male with multiple life threatening gunshot wounds in a Chevrolet pickup stopped on the shoulder of East Bound Hal Rogers Pkwy. A passing off duty nurse stopped and did CPR until Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County arrived at the scene and continued treating the victim.
The victim was later pronounced deceased at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's office. Sheriff's deputies and detectives who were first on the scene were able to get a vehicle description from witnesses and learned that a black Ford car with a long-haired driver was observed fleeing the scene toward Pulaski County.
That information was given to Laurel 911 dispatch who transmitted the information to law enforcement in Pulaski County. A short time later Somerset City Police along with state police stopped a suspect vehicle identified as a black Ford Fusion and driven by a long-haired individual.
In addition, a pistol was recovered along with numerous spent casings in the vehicle and following investigation by Laurel County Sheriff's investigators, it was determined that the driver of the black Ford Fusion was the shooter. This individual told Sheriff's investigators that he shot the driver (of the pickup) but did not know why. It has been determined that the two individuals were acquaintances.
Witnesses at the scene stated they observed the black Ford car pull along side the pickup truck and fired several rounds into the driver's door area. When the truck stop on the shoulder, the suspect turned around and fired several more rounds into the driver's door and drove toward Pulaski County. Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed has charged Brian Keith Eldridge age 46 of London with murder and lodged him in the Laurel County detention center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of Laurel County correctional center. The victim has been identified as: Timothy Preston Miller age 59 of London pronounced deceased at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's office. An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort on Thursday for the victim. Photo of accused vehicle that was impounded by the Laurel County Sheriff's office pictured on a rollback at the Sheriff's office in London.
Also pictured are emergency service personnel at the scene of the shooting. Sheriff's investigators assisting on the case included: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed who is the case officer, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, crime scene reconstructionist/Deputy Brad Mink, crime scene Reconstructionists/Deputy Hobie Daugherty, crime scene investigator/Detective Richard Dalrymple, shift Sgt. Brett Reeves, Shift Sgt./ K-9 Sgt. Gary Mehler, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Greg Poynter, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Detective James Sizemore, Deputy Travis Napier, Detective Bryon Lawson, Deputy Brian France, Deputy Gilbert Acciardo. Also assisting at the scene were: Ky. State Police, ,Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and the Laurel County Coroner's office. **Also assisting on the case was: Somerset City Police Dept.**
