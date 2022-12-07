Victoria Byrd Lunsford, 84, of Corbin, KY, passed away Sunday, December 4th, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, KY.
Victoria was born in Manchester, KY on November 9, 1938, a daughter of the late Sarah and John Eversole.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Byrd.
Victoria is survived by her son, Walter Gean Byrd of Somerset.
She is also survived by her granddaughter, Amy Renee Cathers; her great-grandchildren: Dylan and Kylie; and her niece, Rickele Rose
In addition to her husband and parents, Victoria was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Charles, Alfred, Coy, Virgil, Laurie, and Rachel; and her daughter-in-law, Kimberly.
Graveside Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 10th at the Byrd Cemetery in Oneida, KY, with Gary Harris officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.