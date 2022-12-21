A large crowd was in attendance for General Membership meeting of Clay Historical Society.
President Mike White briefed the members about the funding secured from Senator Robert Stivers.
The society will receive $25,000 each year for the next three years.
“We have this money earmarked for projects that will promote and preserve the history of Manchester and Clay County,” he said. “We can’t thank the Senator enough for helping our society grow and serve our community.
Second round of history tours were held in the fall and highly successful.
“The tours were well received with all 10 tours being sold out,” White said. “We appreciate the support and will continue the tours in the spring. We will be doing the Red Bird and Big Creek area of the county. That will be three areas we’ve highlighted in our tour.”
White says several people have already booked their spots on the tours.
President White spoke about the downtown revitalization underway in Manchester. The historical society has been a huge part of the project.
“We are hoping to take the worst part of town and turn it into the best part of town,” White said.
An upcoming project coming up for the society will be the series “Untold Clay” written by Gary Burns.
“This will be a series of five books in a decorative case about people and places in Clay County,” White said. “These stories are mostly unheard of and very important not only to Clay County but to our state and nation.”
The presale for this book series will start soon and you will be able to order at clayfamilies.org.
The president spoke about the Fall and Winter Clay County Ancestral News edition.
“I would like to commend my wife LaBerta for her hours and hours of hard work on this edition,” he said.
The new edition features a very insightful interview with Tiger basketball legend Ray Mills.
Society membership is rising with 612 members, 195 lifetime members, the president added.
“In a time when many historical societies are closing, we are growing,” LaBerta White said. “We attribute this to the ongoing projects we are doing in our community and the growing interest we receive.”
You can join the Clay Historical Society at clayfamilies.org.
President White said other historical societies in the area are contacting them on how to grow.
“We decided we were going to be more than just books on a shelf to our community,” he said. “We decided to think outside the box and take history to our people, like our history pavilion downtown, our tours, the Pioneer Village, the old jail renovation, the large banners throughout town and our books. We’ve had a wide variety of projects with one focus—to preserve and promote the history of our county. I would think the citizens know more about the history of our society now than they did five years ago.”
The society elected officers for the 2023 year.
Mike White was elected President; Danny Finley first vice president, Jean Baker Cobb second vice president; treasurer Bonita Charles; recording secretary LaBerta White; corresponding secretary Maggie Bowling and librarian Mildred Edwards.
The next membership meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. at the community room.
The society also premiered a video produced by Albert Lindsey promoting the Pioneer Village. His production company is called Videotronics.
You can view the video on the historical society’s Facebook page or at their website clayfamilies.org.
