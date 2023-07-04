Vilas Maggard, Jr., 91, passed away June 24, 2023. Vilas was born February 04, 1932 in Keokee Virginia to the late Vilas Maggard, Sr. and the late Clotee Spears Maggard.
Vilas moved to Leslie County in the 1950’s. By occupation, Vilas worked as a mechanic and electrician. During his career, Vilas worked for Liberty Coal, Blue Diamond Coal, Shamrock Coal, and many other coal companies in the surrounding counties. He was a jack of all trades and was gifted at being able to fix anything.
In addition to his parents, Vilas was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Helen Asher Maggard, his second wife, Janice Maggard, three beloved children, Barbara Jean Maggard, Connie Davidson and Osalee Maggard. Three brothers, Howard, Mitchell Lynn Maggard and Jimmy Maggard. Two sisters, Ruby Jean Pendergrass and Kitty Miller.
Vilas leaves surviving four sons, Jerry Maggard & wife, Marietta, Stanley Allen Maggard & wife, Brenda, Wayne Maggard & wife, Pam and Charlie Maggard. One daughter, Sharon Brown & husband, Wayne. Other survivors include two brothers, Robert “Bob” Maggard & wife, Gaynell, and Denny Maggard. Two sisters, Peggy Garrett, and Norma Jean Owens. A host of cherished grandchildren and cherished great-grandchildren also survive his passing.
