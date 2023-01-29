Vincent Wagers, 60, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, January 25th, at his home.
Vincent was born in Manchester, KY on August 30, 1962, a son of the late Erma Jewel and General Wagers, Jr.
Vincent is survived by his son, Arron Wagers of Manchester; his wife, Angela Durham of Manchester; and his brother and sisters: Herman Wagers and wife Charlene of Manchester, Linda Velazquez and husband David of Richmond, Mellissa Malloy and husband Mark of Cincinnati, OH, Betty Wagers of Manchester, and Ruby Jarvis and husband Raymond of Richmond.
He is also survived by by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, Vincent was preceded in death by his brothers: Marty Wagers and Johnny Wagers; and his nephew, Cody Wagers.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 1st at the White Cemetery in Goose Rock, KY, with Paul Mitchell officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.