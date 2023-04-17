Roy Gibbs walks the same path everyday with his dog. He uses the time to clear his head and talk to the Lord.
The walk recently turned up a relic from one of Clay County’s largest grocery stores from the 1980’s-Saylor Brother’s Supermarket.
“My mind was on a million things that morning,” Gibbs said. “I bent down to gather my thoughts and say a small prayer when I noticed something shimmer on the ground.”
Roy picked up the small object and was amazed by his find.
“It was a Saylor Brothers coin for bottle returns,” he said.
One side of the coin reads, “Deposit Paid on Bottles 80¢” and the other has the Saylor Brothers logo.
Roy returned home and asked his friend Janel Hoskins if she remembered Saylor Brothers.
“Yes, but only from stories,” she said. “I’d never been there.”
She was amazed by the coin.
“To find something that old was great and it was in amazing condition,” she said.
Roy says he has no idea why the coin was even there.
“I don’t know, but I’m going to keep my eyes peeled from now on,” he laughed.
