Violet Feltner, age 89, departed this life on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Billie Woods. She was born on Wednesday, February 22, 1930 in Manchester, Kentucky to Will and Elzie (Hensley) Couch. She was a homemaker and a member of the Garrard Holiness Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter: Billie Woods and husband Arlie; and these grandchildren: Arlinda Lewis and husband Andy; DeVona Woods; Kristen Bowling and husband Kenneth; great grandchildren: Christopher Bowling, Charity Bowling, Andrew Lewis, Ashton Lewis, Kara Steely, Leanne Hoskins, Jacob Hoskins, Darian Carpenter, Kendrick Bowling; and these great great grandchildren: Addison Steely, Esme Johnson, Gavin Hoskins and Reed Hoskins. Also surviving is one sister: Ollie Roberts.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Will and Elzie Couch; and her husband: Bill Feltner.
A celebration of the life of Violet Feltner will be conducted on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Roy Lane Woods and Andy Lewis will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Bowling Cemetery in the Big Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 6PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
