Violet Grace Baker, age 2 months 25 days old, infant daughter of Erika Danielle Baker and John Stevens, departed this life on Friday, August 20, 2021 at her home. She was born on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Manchester.
She leaves to mourn her passing her mother: Erika Danielle Baker and special friend; Jessica Young and father: John Stevens; her sister and brother: Emberlynn Harris and Corey Stevens. Also surviving are her maternal grandparents: Sean and Brenda Baker and maternal grandmother: Debra Barnett; her paternal grandmother: Lynn Stevens and these aunts and uncles: Bradly Baker, Amber Riley (Cody Phipps), Sunny Riley and Brandon Howington, Josh Baker, and Rachel Baker; and great uncles: James and Belinda Baker and Thomas Baker. Also surviving are these maternal great grandparents: Coolidge Jr. and Marlene Sargent, Ronnie and Helen Baker, and Diane Salyers and Chuck Burton.
She is preceded in death by her great grandparents: Tom and Viola Hollen; uncle: Michael Stevens; her great great aunt: Geneva Breymier and Kelly Godsey.
Graveside services for Violet Grace Baker will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 1:00 P. M. at the Hollen Cemetery in the Little Goose Community. Rev. Carl Allen will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Hollen Cemetery on Little Goose.
