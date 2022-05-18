Virgia White, 93, Manchester, died Monday, May 16, at the home of her daughter in Versailles.
She was the daughter of the late Lucian and Media Woods Johnson. A lifelong resident of the Burning Springs community, she was a homemaker who farmed alongside her husband, the late Taylor White, Jr.
She was an active member of the Pleasant Point Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening and had an extensive doll collection.
Survivors include her daughter, Veda White, Versailles; a sister, Flossie Luse, Tavares, FL; three brothers, Lucian (Wilma) Johnson, Jr., Morrow, OH, Edward (Judy) Johnson Bradenton, FL and Donald (Iva) Johnson, Westchester, OH.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years.
Service will be Thursday, May 19, 7:00 p.m., at Rominger Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. until time of service. Burial will be Friday, noon at Wilson Cemetery, Shepardtown Community.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to
Pleasant Point Baptist Church
13170 North Hwy. 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.