Virgil Hoskins, 67, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, June 2nd, at his home.
Virgil was born in Hyden, KY on November 22, 1952, a son of the late Lucy (Bowling) and Burton Hoskins.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby (Gilliam) Hoskins; his two sons: Jeff Ghent, and Tim Hoskins and wife Maranda and by his daughter, Veda Riley, all of Manchester.
Virgil is also survived by two sisters: Janice Gray and husband Arkus, and Billie Jean Sizemore and husband Elmer, all of Big Creek; the following grandchildren: Joey Riley, Anthony, and Brittany Riley, Rick and Miranda Riley, Ricky Wayne Smith, Daniel Smith, April Ghent and Jerry, Jeffery and Kaitlyn Ghent, Jonathan Ghent and Crystal, Hayden Ghent, Peyton Ghent, Candice Delph, and Tracy, Nick Delph, Timmy Hoskins, and Jennifer, Austin Gilliam, Makayla Abner, and CJ Hoskins; the following great-grandchildren: Josh Riley, Dalton Riley, Macy Riley, Connor Riley, Caylee Riley, Danny Lee Smith, Megan Gray, Morgan Ghent, Keaton Ghent, Joseph Bowling, Madison Bowling, John Lee Bowling, Skyler Ghent, Makenzie Ghent, Joshua Sizemore, Bentley Sizemore, Jaylynn Ghent, Trenton Smith, Chelsea Smith, Mason Hoskins, and Alex Gilliam; and one great-great-grandchild, Zoey Riley.
In addition to his parents, Virgil was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Ghent.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 6th at the Hoskins Cemetery in Big Creek, KY, with Charlie Hubbard and Scott Williams officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
