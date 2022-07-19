Virgil Junior Wagers, 68, of Big Creek, KY, passed away Friday, July 15th, at his home.
Virgil was born in Manchester, KY on November 21, 1953, a son of the late Lloyd and Stella Sizemore Wagers.
Virgil is survived by his children: Tammy Denise (Bobby) Gray of Big Creek, Kathy (Crystal) Wagers of Corbin, Connie (Tim) Box of Little Creek, Vickie (Mitchell) Roark of Little Creek, Gary (Melissa) Wagers of Buckhorn, and Billy Ray Wagers of Little Creek.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Frankie Wagers, Michael Wagers, Patricia Bray, Debbie Tolbert, Christine Tackett, and Sheila Sears; by his special nephews: Randall, Russell, and Rodney; and by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Virgil was preceded in death by his sisters, Lorraine Fitzroy and Pearl Jones.
Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Thursday, July 21st at the Hals Fork Holiness Church in Big Creek, KY, with Demus Couch, Jerry Holland, Jerry McKinley Holland, and Troy Gray officiating. Burial will follow at the Goose Rock Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 20th at the Hals Fork Holiness Church in Big Creek, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
