Virginia Couch, born December 22, 1952 in Leslie County, KY to the union of the late Estill and Rhoda Collins Wilder. She departed this life on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at her residence at the age of 69. Virginia was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, flowers and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband McKinley Couch, one beloved daughter, Diann Couch, brothers, Frank Wilder, Wilkie Sizemore, Robert Wilder, Woodson Sizemore, sisters Frankie Hatfield, Ollie Meadows, and Effie Sizemore.
Virginia leaves surviving, two sons, Clint Couch (Anna) of Wooton, KY and Robert Wayne Couch (Tasha) of Hyden, KY one step son, Michael Hatfield, one daughter, Velma Couch of Hyden, KY, a brother, Melvin Wilder (Effie) of Big Creek, KY, two sisters, Emily Goff of Florence, KY and Maude Brumley of Lexington, KY. One cherished grandchild, Chloe Pennington, one step grand child Jamie Hatfield, and a host of other relatives & friends.
Visitation for Virginia Couch will be held from 12noon until 2p.m. – Friday at Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home
Interment will follow at the Couch Cemetery at Bear Branch, KY
Arrangements are being handled carefully under the direction of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.