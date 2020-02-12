Virginia Hacker, age 82 departed this life on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. She was born on Sunday, August 29, 1937 to Clifton and Edna Philpot Bowman.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Rosanne Hacker, Randy Gulley, Dawn Hacker and Tracy Webber, her grandchildren: Mallory Gulley, Emily Heyob, Rebecca Webber, Ellen Heyob, Annie Heyob and Lindsay Webber and her great grandchild: Chloe Campbell and these brothers and sisters: Autho Bowman, Robert Bowman, Brenda Brown and Irene Martin.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Clifton and Edna Bowman, her husband: Marvin Hacker, her daughter: Crystal Hacker Heyob and these brothers and sisters: Clinton Ray Bowman, Virgil Bowman, Evelyn Banks and Pauline Turner.
Funeral Services for Virginia Hacker will be conducted on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Tess Lipps will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Squire Marcum Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 11:30 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
