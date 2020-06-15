Virginia Rose Smallwood, age 61 departed this life on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Manchester, KY. She was born in Manchester, KY to Melvin Wombles and Hazel (Smith) Wagers on April 23, 1959.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Tanya Fragosa, Allen Shaun Wombles, Rebecca Smallwood and Don Smallwood; her mother: Hazel Wagers; and these grandchildren: Caitlyn Fragosa, Whitney Myers, Leeann Fragosa, Dylen Davis and Brent Davis. Also surviving are the following brothers and sisters: Howard Stewart, Paul Stewart, Newanna Jackson, Melba Moore, Darrell Lewis, Shawn Wombles, Brenton Wombles, and Brandon Wombles.
She was preceded in death by her father: Melvin Wombles and her sister: Willa Jean Moore. Funeral services for Virginia Rose Smallwood was held Tuesday, June 16 at 1PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. William Hugh Hudson officiated. Burial followed at the Hubbard Cemetery.
Visitation was Tuesday after 12PM until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
