Superintendent William Sexton announced today that virtual learning has been extended for another week.
"Upon recommendation from the local health department and state board of health we will continue virtual learning for another week," he said. "We want to do everything we possibly can to ensure the safety of our students and staff."
42 cases have been confirmed in six days with the coronavirus, according to the health department.
This marks the second week of virtual learning due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases after the school system had in-person learning for two weeks.
