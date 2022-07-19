Vivian Hoke, age 61 departed this life on Monday, July 18, 2022 at her home. She was born on Sunday, February 19, 1961 in Clay County, Kentucky to the Earl Campbell and Serena (Cotton) Smith. She attended Manchester Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughters: Mary Jo Fisher and Serena Patterson; and these grandchildren: Jimmy Lawson, Betty Marie Fisher, Johnathan Saylor, Alexis Collins, John Patterson and Donnie Patterson and several great grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother: Charles Smith.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Earl Campbell and Serena Smith and her grandson: Timothy Patterson and these sisters: Bertha Cottrell, Darlene Henson and Serena Smith.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.